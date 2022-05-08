Adult-use cannabis makes Nov. 8 ballot, votes might not count

While the issue was conditionally certified to be on the November ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether the votes will count.

ARKANSAS, USA — A group recently submitted more than twice the number of signatures for a ballot issue that, if approved, would allow for adult-use or recreational cannabis in Arkansas. While the issue was conditionally certified to be on the November ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether the votes will count.

Responsible Growth Arkansas gathered more than 193,000 signatures, more than twice the 89,151 signatures required to make the ballot. In late July, Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston confirmed the group had the signatures to meet the requirement. But in early August, the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners, on which Thurston is chairman, denied certifying the ballot issue amid concerns regarding sufficient background checks for dispensary owners and limits on THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, a marijuana chemical.

Steve Lancaster, attorney for Wright Lindsey Jennings and spokesman for Responsible Growth Arkansas, appealed to the Supreme Court, and it ruled to conditionally certify the ballot issue. Lancaster said the ruling was needed to meet the Aug. 25 certification deadline, so the ballots could be printed on time.

