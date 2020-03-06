Adopt-A-Pet: Winnie and Deacon

Jen's Kitty Rehab in Fort Smith is looking for families to adopt the cats and kittens who have been rescued.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — You may remember Jen's Kitty Rehab as the rescue organization that helped save the kitten from the Midland Avenue Bridge in Fort Smith.

The nonprofit organization is now looking for families to adopt some of the cats who have been rescued.

1-year-old Winnie was surrendered by her owner along with her three kittens to Jen’s Kitty Rehab.

“She's really sweet, she loves to be petted, she likes to sit on laps and take naps, so she is a lap cat,” said Meghan Partain with Jen's Kitty Rehab.

Winnie is spayed and is ready to find her forever home.

Potential adopters should know she’s good with kids and other cats but has not been tested with dogs.

"If you're going to introduce her into a home with other cats it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Partain said.

Construction of the physical shelter was put on hold again thanks to the coronavirus. The rescue is now asking for help to make this cat paradise a reality.

“We are trying to get this building finished, we are working on the parking lot right now," said Jennifer Grayston with Jen's Kitty Rehab. "We are very happily accepting home improvement store gift cards. That’s a biggie.”

Another adorable ball of fluff up for adoption is Deacon. He's three and a half months old and is the last of Winnie's kittens.

"He’s the sweetest kitten I think I’ve ever seen in my life," Partain said. “He likes to lay on his back, he likes belly rubs, he has a catnip carrot that he likes to roll around with.”

Right now Deacon is being fostered in a home with other cats.

Both Deacon and Winnie are well rounded and ready for the next step in life.

“They’re just really great cats that need someone to love them forever,” Partain said.