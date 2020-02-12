Adopt-A-Pet: Tinkerbell and Elliot at NWA Bully Haven Rescue

Both Tinkerbell and Elliot could go into homes with other dogs and kids. These sweet innocent souls are ready for families of their own for the holidays.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Bully Haven Rescue is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

The nonprofit organization has a pair of adoptable pups looking for their forever homes.

5-year-old bully-mix Tinkerbell was found as a stray a few months ago and was in rough shape. The rescue has since been nursing her back to health.

“She’s had some health issues over the past couple of months that we’ve been working through," said Teah Bidwell, Vice President of NWA Bully Haven Rescue. "She’s had a mass that we had removed. She’s had a couple of infections and she is almost ready to go find her forever home.”

Tinkerbell can be spunky sometimes, but she's also perfectly happy laying on the couch all day.

"She is a lover, even though she’s five years old, all she wants to do is sit in your lap and wants to be right next to you all day," Bidwell said. "She does like being outside, but I think the forever to be is someone that’s going to sit next to her and just absolutely adore her for the rest of her life.”

If you're ready for the responsibility of raising an overly energetic puppy, 12-week-old Elliot is also up for adoption.

“Elliot came to us from the Springdale Animal Shelter and she actually been a bottle baby," Bidwell said. "She’s been bottle-fed since the day we got her and so she’s definitely a little love bug."

Elliot already knows how to sit and needs a family that will continue her training.

“She’s going to want to go outside, she’s going to want to go hiking, she’s going to want those adventures and of course she’s a puppy and so her temperament could change but as of right now, she’s going to be an active dog," Bidwell said.

Both Tinkerbell and Elliot could go into homes with other dogs and kids. These sweet innocent souls are ready for families of their own for the holidays.

The rescue is hosting a Christmas event on Dec. 12 and the whole family, including your four-legged family members, can have your picture taken with Santa.