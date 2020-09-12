Adopt-A-Pet: Tailwaggers of NWA

A husky who was on the run and a young pup looking for adventures with a new family are up for adoption at Tailwaggers of Northwest Arkansas.

GENTRY, Ark. — Tailwaggers of Northwest Arkansas in Gentry has a pair of dogs who are ready to be adopted.

One and a half-year-old husky Sarfeae is one of three Huskies who were seen wandering around Rogers earlier this year.

Two of the three huskies were caught, one has already been adopted and the rescue is still trying to catch the third.

“She misses her sister so she’s really down in the dumps and we need to get her spirits back up," said Brenda Akins, a volunteer at Tailwaggers NWA.

Sarfeae was hit by a car and had to have her leg amputated because of an infection.

“She’s moving around pretty good," Akins said. "She does run through the house and stuff and she gets around pretty on it and stuff. It’ll take time for that other leg to really build up the muscles that need to allow her to do what a normal dog would do.”

Her foster mom says this sweet but shy girl likes small dogs and children. She also likes to smile and get plenty of treats. She will need a family who will be slow and patient with her.

That's also the case for 18-month-old Catahoula-mix Rosita.

"She’s a puppy and no one has worked with her," Akins said. "She has some chewing tendencies, every puppy does, she may not look like a puppy because of her size, but she’s definitely a puppy.”

Rosita has a pad missing from one of her back paws and only has three toes.

She is still super active, very friendly and likes to talk. She does get anxious around big dogs but could go into a home with small ones, cats and children.

“Somebody that has a yard, somebody that’s active because she likes to go. She likes to walk on a leash, she likes to go hiking, she likes to do those kinds of things," Akins said.

Both Sarfeae and Rosita want to find someone to love and trust for the rest of their lives.