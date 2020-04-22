Adopt-a-pet: T-Rex

Adoptable T-Rex is looking for his forever home. He likes other dogs but hasn't been tested with cats, and needs to go to a home with older kids.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Adoptions and transports at Almost Home Animal Shelter in Van Buren have been consistent despite the coronavirus pandemic.

T-Rex is a one-year-old Ridgeback/mastiff-mix. He's about 80 pounds of love and not done growing.

“He’s very friendly and he likes people. When I take him home he plays. He can’t play really rough right now because of his heartworm," said Camille Breeden, T-Rex's foster mom.

T-Rex is just one of six dogs at the shelter that has tested positive for heartworm. The cost of treatment is about $1,200 per animal.

“Our greatest need right now is financial. We get all of our donations from the community. We’re 100% donation-based," said Jo Ellen Banhart, Director of Almost Home Animal Shelter.

T-Rex’s foster mom says although he likes his alone time, he also enjoys cuddling on the couch with his human.

“He’s a house dog and he’s not left outside at all and he goes everywhere with me," Breeden said. "Rides in the car very well. He goes to my store with me and he’s there all day. He greets people. He’s very friendly."