Adopt-A-Pet: Shyla in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — At the Washington County Animal Shelter in Fayetteville, a sweet but shy dog is waiting for a family to love her for the rest of her life.

2-year-old Shyla is a Pyrenees-mix that came to the shelter as an owner surrender.

“She came in with another dog and the owners at the time weren’t able to take her back so, we’re finding her a good home," said Marcie Meissner at the Washington County Animal Shelter.

Shyla may appear shy, but she is very easy-going, sweet and affectionate.

"I think she would be a great farm dog. I think she’ll be a good family dog. I think she’s really open and would fit in anywhere honestly,” Meissner said.

Shyla doesn't have a high energy level, walks well on a leash and absolutely loves playing with toys.

“She gets along great with other dogs, she loves to play with toys. She’s very personable. She loves people so even if she’s around other dogs she’s going to want your attention,” Meissner said.

She's undergoing heartworm treatment, is spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped.

In other words, she's perfect and ready to leave the shelter for her forever home.