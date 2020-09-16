Adopt-A-Pet: Sammy and Dixie at the Lowell Animal Shelter

If you want a cat who loves to cuddle or are ready for the responsibility of a puppy, Sammy and Dixie are waiting for you at the Lowell Animal Shelter.

LOWELL, Arkansas — A cat who likes to cuddle and an energetic puppy is what you'll find at the Lowell Animal Shelter.

Cool cat Sammy is a one and a half year old orange tabby that would love nothing more than to find someone to hold him forever.

“He wants to be in your face on you at all times," said Tasha Moore, a kennel tech at the Lowell Animal Shelter. “He’s going to be that on your lap, in your face cat.”

Sammy gets along with most people, other vats and enjoys playing with toys.

“Sometimes he has an attitude but not all the time. He can have his moments like most cats,” Moore said.

The shelter also has puppies like border collie mix Dixie, who has a lot of energy and needs a lot of love and patience.

“You’re going to have to potty train, behavioral train, training is going to be your number one word during your time being with a puppy," Moore said.

Five-month-old Dixie would easily fit into a home with other animals and children.

“Puppies get along with everybody and anything," Moore said. "She runs up and down and wants to visit everybody and then goes into her kennel with a treat.”

Dixie needs a family that will help her burn off all that excess energy.

“You can’t just put her in a yard and leave her. She needs a home with lots of love and attention and time and effort,” Moore said.

Adoption and microchipping fees have been waived from now until Jan. 1.