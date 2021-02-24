Adopt-A-Pet: Robin and Tank at Springdale Animal Services

Tank and Robin are waiting for their forever families at the Springdale Animal Shelter.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Are you ready to meet some cut dogs waiting for families to call their own? Tank and Robin at the Springdale Animal Shelter are perfect for you.

Tank and his sister Stella were found running around the northern part of Springdale a few weeks ago. Both dogs had microchips, but the shelter had no luck finding their owners.

“We backtracked to the company and vet clinics and things like that and tried to get updated information, but for whatever reason sometimes we can’t find current info for them," said Courtney Kramer of Springdale Animal Services.

Tank is a mutt around 8-9years old, but still enjoys playing with toys and going on long walks.

“He’s actually pretty spunky. He’s not crazy like some of our younger dogs here but he does have a lot of get up and go for an older guy," Kramer said.

Tank does have chronic dry eyes and needs daily medication.

“He’s very cooperative with that. It’s not a huge fuss to get his medication into his eyes and he feels a lot better whenever he’s on his meds," Kramer said.

Then there's sweet girl Robin, who was roaming around the streets on her own for a long time.

The 1-2-year-old shepherd/lab mix is putting on some weight before her spay surgery.

“She has made a couple of friends here, but we do ask that you bring your dog to do meet-n-greet with any of our dogs just to make sure they’re going to get along and would be a good match for your family,” Kramer said.

Robin's future family will need to guide her through more training.

“I think she’d like a younger family," Kramer said. "Probably not super little kids because she might knock them around, but she’s been very friendly with everyone she has met.”

Both Robin and Tank are very adaptable ad would fit in well to a new environment.