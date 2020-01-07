Adopt-A-Pet: Ripley

Ripley is a two-year-old Catahoula-mix was a stray that was taken to the Friends of Prairie Grove Pound about a month ago.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Animal shelters and rescues in our area have had a lot of people step up to foster and adopt pets. Some are also seeing a slight increase in lost or abandoned cases.

"So while we have not had her in a foster home yet, usually if they keep a clean kennel at the pound that’s a pretty good sign that they are house trained,” said Jim Glover from Friends of Prairie Grove Pound.

He says Ripley walks well on a leash, weighs about 40 pounds, and has been vetted and spayed.

“Once you get her out on a leash and walk her a little bit, she’s quite calm," Jim said. "If you sit and pay attention to her she’s happy, happy to be right by your leg or in your lap.”

When you meet Ripley, she’s shy at first, but once she gets to know you she’s very friendly and loving.

Like other shelters and rescues impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit could use some help during this time.

"We always, every month have vet bills, they're an ongoing thing, so we’d always be happy to take cash but we understand not everybody could do that,” said Sharon Glover from Friends of Prairie Grove Pound.

Like Ripley, other dogs and cats at the pound could use food, treats and toys.

Ripley is available for a trial home visit to see how she fits in with your family.

“A place with a fenced yard, a place that has some other dogs for her to play with, small kids, something to entertain her and an active family," Jim said.