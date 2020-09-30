Adopt-A-Pet: Pearl and Cheeto in Washington County

Pearl and Cheeto are available for adoption at the Washington County Animal Shelter.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For this week's Adopt a Pet, we went to the Washington County Animal Shelter to meet a kitten whose siblings have all been adopted, and a senior dog who's led a rough life but is ready to find a home to spend her golden years.

Senior pit-mix Pearl is a good girl but the scars on her body and face tell the story of her hard life.

Despite everything she's faced, Pearl's capacity for forgiveness and love is unparalleled.

“She’s always happy and to me, that’s kind of cool because you can see she’s been through a lot with the scars all over her body but yet her spirits still happy,” said Marcie Meissner, Administrative Assistant at the Washington County Animal Shelter.

You'd never know Pearl is a senior pup because she still has plenty of energy.

“She’d probably be good in a home that’s still somewhat active. She does well just lounging around too but she does like to play, and walk, I think some sort of activity would be good for her,” Meissner said.

Staff at the shelter believe Pearl could do well in a home with other dogs.

"She has not been cat tested and since she’s been here it’s just us, so we’re not sure about kids,” Meissner said.

If you're looking for a cat then orange Tabby Cheeto is in need of a family.

“Cats are more self-sufficient," Meissner said. "You can leave them for longer periods. I’m that aspect they are good pets for people that live in apartments because the size is good.”

Cheeto hasn't been tested with kids or dogs but gets along well with other cats.

The 12-week-old is a curious kitten that enjoys cuddling and also doing his own thing.

“He likes to be held, he likes attention, and he likes to play," Meissner said. "He has been one extreme or another where he doesn’t want to be cuddly. He seems like he’ll be a little bit of both.”

If you've been charmed by sweet Cheeto or have a place for precious Pearl to call home, you can visit the Washington County Animal Shelter.

The shelter is having a fundraiser Saturday (Oct. 3) at the Harp's in West Fork.

You can get your pet's name engraved on an ID tag for just $5.