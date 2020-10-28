Adopt-A-Pet: Paws and Claws Pet Shelter in Huntsville

The Huntsville animal shelter has several animals waiting to be adopted.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — If you're thinking about adding a new furry family member to your family then check out Paws and Claws Pet Shelter in Huntsville.

The shelter has about 30 adoptable animals waiting to find their forever homes, including two litters of puppies.

4-year-old mixed breed Laverne has been waiting to be adopted from the shelter for 100 days. She loves nothing more than giving hugs and kisses.

“She’s amazing. I mean she loves to play. She’s always energetic, she’s very sweet. It does take her a little bit to warm up as well,” said Mariah Hurtado, Paws and Claws Pet Shelter staff member.

While this brindle beauty could fit in with a family that has older children and she does get along with other animals, she needs to be the only dog in the home.

“She really just needs that one on one connection with somebody," Hurtado said. "Someone who’s really going to put the time and effort to be there for her and give her that chance.”

Kittens Chester and Cheeto are 3-month-old brothers who would like to be adopted together. They may be hard to tell apart, but they're 100% adorable.

“They always need someone to play with or someone to hang out with when you’re at work they always have that friend, the companionship,” Hurtado said.

The duo is just a few of the animals that have been saved by the shelter.

“We’re a no-kill shelter and we’re a private non-profit and we are completely run on donations so every dollar matters,” said Mallory Harlan, Paws and Claws Pet Shelter staff member.

If you're looking for a puppy, the shelter as a total of 16 ready to find new homes.

These puppies are cute now, but they will get bigger. Future owners need to be patient with them and get them trained as soon as possible. The mom is about 60 pounds, so the puppies will be a larger breed dog when fully grown.

“They're at that stage where they’re chewing up everything and they want to get into your shoelaces but once you get them past that stage it’s easy. They become a part of your family,” Hurtado said.

The puppies can go to their new homes on Nov. 11 and the shelter is accepting applications for them now.