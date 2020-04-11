Adopt-A-Pet: Mew Cat Rescue in Bentonville

Milo and Mason, along with about 80 other cats and kittens, are available for adoption at Mew Cat Rescue in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Are you still anxiously awaiting the results of last night's Presidential Election and meditation isn't working? You can find instant relief by holding a cute, cuddly and adoptable kitten.

Brothers Milo and Mason were brought to foster-based Mew Cat Rescue in Bentonville after they were found abandoned.

The now 12-week-old kittens were in pretty rough shape.

“They had a really bad upper respiratory infection which caused both their eyes to almost close. They couldn’t see out of them and they couldn’t eat,” said Annie Gonzales, a Mew Cat Rescue volunteer.

Rescuers were concerned that the sweet boys would lose their eyes, but thanks to their foster mom bottle feeding them, nursing them back to health with antibiotics and eye drops. the pair made almost full recoveries.

“It really doesn’t stop him from doing any of the normal kitties," Gonzales said about Mason. "You wouldn’t even know he has an eye missing because he very energetic and playful and he does all the normal kitty stuff.”

The rescue would like the bonded pair to be adopted together.

“Kittens especially always thrive with another kitten because they learn a lot of skills and socialization when they’re together as kittens and they grow up,” Gonzales said.

Their foster mom says in her mind, their forever home is a family with older children, other cats and even dogs.

”I hope that they get a forever home soon,” Gonzales said.