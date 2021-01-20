Adopt-A-Pet: Maple, Pearl, Moose and Tate in Huntsville

Several sweet dogs are up for adoption at Paws and Claws Shelter in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — According to a recent article from the Washington Post, animal adoptions rose by 15% during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just as quickly as they leave local shelters and rescues, more animals come in.

Bonded sisters Maple and Pearl are currently at the Paws and Claws shelter in Huntsville. The adorable pit-mixes are about two years old and were found roaming around town.

Pearl has a clipped ear and partial vision loss in her right eye but doesn't let it slow her down.

“They are both people dogs, not so much other animals," said Mariah Hurtado, Office Manager at Paws and Claws Animal Shelter. "They really do need to be in a household where they are the only two. We would like for them to go to a home together.”

Maple and Pearl at Paws and Claws Shelter 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The girls are super affectionate and love to give hugs and kisses.

"I think they can be the dog that lays in front of the fire and also run outside and play. An active home but not too loud and not too crazy for them," Hurtado said.

Also available for adoption in Huntsville is spirited Moose. He's a 3-year-old boxer-corgi mix and came from an abusive situation. He can be timid around strangers.

“He’s just going to take some time to build some trust with you. It’s just going to be reassurance and probably calm," said Mallory Harlan, Paws and Claws Animal Health Director.

Moose likes to play, run around and look for birds, maybe planes in the sky.

"He jumps a lot so he’s probably not good for little kids for sure. The running and jumping is a little overwhelming I would think," Harlan said.

Then there's Tate, a young boy at just 8-months-old, but he's going to be a big boy.

“I think maybe he’s 50-60 pounds now we haven’t weighed him in a while, but he could be 80 pounds I think," Harlan said.

Tate is a rottweiler pit-mix with tons of energy.

“He spent most of his life in a yard or chained to a tree," Harlan said. "He’s still young enough, I think he can fit in with most households as long as someone is ready to be serious about training."

All these precious souls are ready to join your family. All of the dogs featured have been fully vetted, spayed or neutered.