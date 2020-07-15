Adopt-A-Pet: Jenni at Fayetteville Animal Services

More than a month ago, 2-year-old pitbull mix Jenni was brought to Fayetteville Animal Services as a stay. You'll notice right away that she's missing a leg.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Are you ready to adopt your new best friend from a local animal shelter? Look no further than Fayetteville Animal Services.

More than a month ago, 2-year-old pitbull mix Jenni was brought to Fayetteville Animal Services as a stay. You'll notice right away that she's missing a leg.

“It was just kind of limp and the doctor here decided it was better for her to go ahead and take that off, and she’s been thriving without that and it seems like it was the right decision,” said Randon Hassell of Fayetteville Animal Services.

Jenni may have only three legs, but it hasn’t slowed her down one bit. She would do well in a home with a family that has an active lifestyle.

Dogs like Jenni are lucky to have a second chance, especially during a pandemic. That's why the shelter is collecting food donations right away for pet parents that have lost their jobs or are homeless.

“You can buy a bag of cat or dog food, canned or dry, and you can bring it here and set it on our bench. We’ll take it and stockpile it and drive it over the Ranger’s pantry,” said Autumn Fuller of Fayetteville Animal Services.

Jenni loves new people, playing with toys and being outdoors.

“She is very obsessed with the pool,' Hassell said. "When she comes out, we’ll play ball and anytime she gets hot she runs straight to the pool and lays down in it. She loves water."

This velvet magical unicorn needs to go to a home with older children.

“Right now we don’t know if she’d do well with cats," Hassell said. "With other dogs, we definitely want to require a meet-n-greet. She can be kind of dominant when it comes to other females."

Don't be fooled by the look that she's got, she's still Jenni from the lock. She used to have four legs, but she's still got a lot. She knows where she's going and that's to a forever home.