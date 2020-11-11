Adopt-A-Pet: Jake

Jake was returned to the rescue after his new owners went back to work and school, and didn't have time for him anymore.

ROGERS, Ark. — In this week's Adopt-A-Pet, we introduce you to an older dog who was adopted early on in the coronavirus pandemic but was later returned to the shelter.

Sweet 6-year-old Jake is still looking for his forever home.

Jake got a special treat this Veterans Day and got to explore the aisles of Pet Supplies Plus while wearing a Christmas sweater.

The cattle dog/blue heeler mix was found abandoned in McDonald County, Missouri.

“He came into the rescue as a stray and was actually adopted back in June but of course that when everybody was at home from work and school," said Beverley Bartley, President of I’m Your Huckleberry Rescue.

Jake was returned to the rescue after his new owners went back to work and school, and didn't have time for him anymore.

“Those are the hardest ones to deal with for us because the dogs have had a taste of being in a home," Bartley said.

Jake is ready to be adopted again and this time the rescue hopes it's permanent.

"He’s what I call a pleaser. He’s an easy dog. His recall is very good. He just wants to love you, be loved, and have a good home," Bartley said.

Jake could easily fit into a home with kids, a female dog, or a submissive male like himself.

Jake’s energy level is medium to low. He’s very mellow but would still love a big backyard to run around in and a home where he can lay his head at night and be loved.

Older dogs like Jake tend to get overlooked by adopters.

“This guy would just go into someone’s home and adapt and adjust because that’s the stage of life he’s reached," Bartley said.

I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue has an adoption event coming up Saturday (Nov. 14) at the Pet Supplies Pet store in Rogers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.