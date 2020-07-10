Adopt-A-Pet: Jacque, Whistle and Handsome Man at NWA Humane Society

Three labs, one a spunky youngster who loves the water and the other two are seniors who need to find a home together, are ready to be adopted in Rogers.

One-and-a-half-year-old lab Jacque is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. He was found abandoned near Hobbs State Park before coming to the NWA Humane Society for Animals.

“He’d be a great dog even in an apartment, as long as you exercise him, this is a really good lab. After he plays he’s really calm,” said Clayton Morgan, Director of NWA Humane Society for Animals Inc.

Jacque has very good manners, knows a few tricks and likes to play fetch. He gets along well with other animals and children.

Like his namesake, French Naval Officer and explorer Jacques Cousteau, he would be suited to a family that goes on adventures.

"He’ll swim all day long after a ball. If you have a boat or a boat dock, he’d be your dog,” Morgan said.

If Jacque isn't your speed, then you might consider opening your heart to bonded senior pair, Whistle and Handsome Man.

Don't let those white faces fool you, these boys still have plenty of energy and enjoy getting a lot of attention.

“They’re 10 plus years old but they are full of life, they love life, they love people, and they just need a fireplace to lay down in front of to make them happy for the rest of their life,” Morgan said.

Sadly, their owner passed away from breast cancer earlier this summer, and recently her partner died in a tragic motorcycle accident.

The brothers grew up together and are inseparable.

“They have to go together, we’re not going to split them up," Morgan said. "It wouldn’t be fair at their age to split them up. Especially with all the loss, they’ve endured so far this year.”

All three labs are looking for families to share their unconditional love with.