Adopt-A-Pet: Harley and Galena in Muldrow

MULDROW, Okla. — At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, more people were either fostering or adopting animals, but that has started to slow down for some local shelters and rescues.

At Ahimsa Rescue Foundation in Muldrow, two dogs have been waiting a long time for a forever home.

Harley is a four-year-old Great Dane/Lab mix who absolutely loves attention.

“He’s a super great dog. Loves to play, walks on a leash, and is house trained, and is ready for a forever home," said Karen Smith, Ahimsa Rescue Foundation Volunteer.

Harley is a big boy at 80 pounds, but shelter volunteers say he’s really just a gentle giant.

“He comes out and he does really well with my son. Likes to play but yet would come in a sit-down and just hang out as well," Smith said.

There are about 25 dogs at Ahimsa Rescue Foundation in Muldrow, one of the few cost spay and neuter clinics in the area.

“The United States is facing a pet overpopulation crisis. 10-12 million animals are put to sleep every year because there’s not enough homes," said Teresa Morton, Co-founder of Ahimsa Rescue Foundation.

By getting your pet spayed or neutered you’d be giving dogs like 4-year-old chow-mix Galena a chance at finding a family.

“I think her forever home could be anything from having children in the home to being an older family or older people," Smith said. "I don’t think she requires a lot of exercise per day.”

Galena is adorable with her short little legs, luxurious soft fur and compact body.

She hasn’t been tested around cats but gets along well with other dogs. Her favorite activity does cause her to get distracted.

”She loves squirrels. She loves to hunt the squirrels but she is just such a pleasing dog," Smith said.

Galena and Harley are both very sweet, extremely laidback and adaptable. They would do well in any home environment.

Galena and Harley are patiently waiting for a family to call their own.