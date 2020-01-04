Adopt-a-pet: Frank

German-Shepard mix Frank has been waiting several months for a forever home.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While most animal shelters are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak many are still doing adoptions.

Frank, is a German Shepard mix between one to two years old who’s been at Fayetteville Animal Services for several months.

“He’s a super sweet dog. Very smart. Just definitely needs someone that has owned an animal before," said Randon Hassell with Fayetteville Animal Services.

The shelter is closed to the public but if you’re interested in meeting Frank that can be arranged. You must fill out an application and call ahead to schedule an appointment.

Frank already knows several commands including sit, how to shake with both paws and lay down.

The energetic pup loves playing with toys and running around the yard.

"Frank does not have an off button. He is going to need someone that has an active lifestyle and would like to take him on walks and hikes, things like that," Hassell said.

Frank’s forever home should have kids older than 10, no cats or other dogs.

"Right now we believe he needs to be in a home by himself. He does get along with some dogs. Most dogs don’t get along with him because of his playstyle," Hassell said.