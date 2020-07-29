Adopt-A-Pet: Dogs at Humane Society of the Ozarks looking for forever home

If you're ready to take on the responsibility of a young pup or would prefer a sweetheart like Leonard, these dogs are ready to find their forever homes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A bundle of cute dogs, including three puppies, is available for adoption through the Humane Society of the Ozarks.

5-year-old hound mix Leonard is eagerly waiting for the perfect place and family to call his own.

Leonard was found as a stray in Madison County, but he's ready to put a roof over his head.

“He’s pretty chill when he wants to be chill but then a he’s also crazy when he wants to be crazy. He is the easiest going dog,” said Chase Jackson with Humane Society of the Ozarks.

Leonard is fully vetted, micro-chipped, neutered and heartworm negative. He loves other dogs, kids and even cats.

“He can climb four-foot fences so a six-foot privacy fences or six-foot chain link fences would be ideal,” Jackson said.

Leonard at Humane Society of the Ozarks 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

The Humane Society also has three lab-mix puppies ready to be adopted. Don't be fooled by how cute they are though, all three girls, Toph, Momo and Katara are a handful and will need patience as they continue to grow.

“Puppies do require a lot of work so potty training, staying on task with whatever training has been set in stone, instead of straying from that," Jackson said. “That’s the biggest key, consistency.”

The three sisters are from the same litter and were found living outside near Ozark. They have all been fully vetted.

The 14-week old pups have been named after characters from the popular movie Avatar.

“They’re just cute little puppies that bounce around and play and have fun and of course when they’re bellies are full they like to sleep,” Jackson said.

Baby shark teeth and puppy breath aside, these pot-bellied pups can adapt to any home environment.

Puppies at the Humane Society of the Ozarks 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

If you're ready to take on the responsibility of a young pup or would prefer a sweetheart like Leonard, these dogs are ready to find their forever homes.

The Humane Society of the Ozarks has a fundraiser coming up this Sunday (Aug. 2) at Sassafras Spring Vineyard and Winery.