Adopt-A-Pet: Digger and Dusty at Good Shepard Humane Society in Eureka Springs

January was a good adoption month for the local shelter, but there’s also been a lot of intakes due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Good Shepard Humane Society in Eureka Springs has about 40 adoptable animals right now.

Shepard-mix Digger is a young active guy hoping to find the same traits in a family.

“Very high energy, loving dog, loves people, loves to play chase. He’s really looking for that active home where he can have plenty of room to run around," said Cole Wakefield from Good Shepard Humane Society.

The shelter estimates he is between 1-2 years old and would be a great companion for kids. They say he enjoys the company of other dogs but Digger can be overwhelming at times because of his playful nature.



“That happens a lot with dogs so you are introducing him into a household you’re going to make sure you do those introductions right and give them the chance to establish the correct boundaries," Wakefield said.



Inside the shelter's communal cat room you’ll find handsome guy Dusky.



“Dusky, as you will see is a large black cat. So large we thought maybe they meant to drop him off at Turpentine Creek instead of here. He’s a big boy," Wakefield said.

Dusky is around 4-5 years old and doesn’t appear to have a problem with other felines.

"He’s got that attitude, that big cat attitude," Wakefield said. "He was a little nervous when he first came in but now that he’s been here for a while, he’s a lot more relaxed, but he’s definitely going to let you know he’s the boss when he wants to.”



Dusky just wants to find a home that will let him be exactly what he is, a lazy cat and ruler of his kingdom.

The shelter is offering half off at its spay and neuter clinic this month.