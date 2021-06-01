Adopt-A-Pet: Courtney at the Centerton Animal Shelter

8-month-old Catahoula-mix Courtney is waiting for her forever family at the Centerton Animal Shelter.

CENTERTON, Ark. — While some animals at shelters and rescues don't have to wait long to find a forever home, others do.

Courtney at the Centerton Animal Shelter has been waiting for months to find the right family to join.

When you meet Courtney, you notice right away that she's a fireball of electric activity.

“She was a stray like most of our dogs. She’s been here since August and with very little interest," said Jeremy Rhodes, Centerton Animal Control Officer. “We’ve had several families come look at her however, no one has shown true excitement.”

Courtney may have high energy but it's not surprising because the Catahoula-mix is just 8-months-old.

"I think an ideal family for her would be either somebody that loves to go on hikes, very outdoorsy, running, jogging or someone that has a really big backyard," Rhodes said.

Courtney knows some basic commands but she needs a family that will continue her training. She would be ideally suited in an environment with older children and she gets along great with other dogs.

“She is super sweet, she is somebody you can come home to and she will greet you with hugs and kisses as soon as you walk through the door," Rhodes said.

Courtney has been waiting for 6 months for the right family and hopefully, the perfect one will come to find her very soon.

“With constant love and attention, I think in the evenings she would settle down and cozy up in a warm bed," Rhodes said.