Adopt-a-pet: Claudia & Tinkerbell

These sweet girls are available for adoption from Kitties and Kanines Shelter in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Kitties and Kanines Shelter in Fort Smith just took in its 1,500th animal since opening in September of last year.

Two-month-old lab-mix Tinkerbell is the perfect example of a playful energetic puppy.

“Puppies are always a lot of work," said Ashlyn Brown with Kitties and Kanines. "They still need shots and a lot of things to keep them healthy. They need to be played with, they need to walks, regular food, and everything else."

Tinkerbell would do well in a home with other dogs, cats and children.

An adoption hold can be placed on the puppy who still needs to be vaccinated and spayed.

In the meantime, you could use the time to prepare.

“You want everything baby-proofed, maybe even more than baby-proofed, because dogs like to get into more things than a baby," Brown said.

On average, about 200 animals like Tinkerbell come through the shelter every month.

“We have had an increase in the number of animals coming in and a significant increase in the number of people coming in to adopt a dog," said Gaevon Hoover with Kitties and Kanines Shelter.

The only difference between senior dog Claudia and puppy Tinkerbell is their energy level. Both have a lot to offer to any family.



Claudia is a sweet girl at 10 years young.

“Claudia loves naps most of the day, but she also likes to stare and make sure everyone else around her is also okay. She thinks she’s a little guard dog," Brown said.

The pub-chihuahua-mix would also do well in a home with other pets.

“Senior dogs have already had so much life. Most of them are already trained, have much better manners, look how calm she is, she’s great," Brown said.

Both dogs are looking for loving families for the rest of their lives.

The shelter is in need of cleaning supplies and food for both cats and dogs.