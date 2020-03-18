Adopt-a-pet: Cher is looking for a forever home

Cher is adoptable through the rescue organization Pawzatively Canine in Mulberry, Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark — One-year-old Shepard mix Cher is available for adoption through Pawzatively Canine.

Unlike the diva she’s named after, this little lady is shy at first but once she warms up she loves giving kisses and would make a great companion to anyone.

Pawzatively Canine has about four dozen dogs right now including two moms who recently gave birth to puppies.

Animal advocates say now more than ever is a great time to become a foster home for the dogs.

“If you’re shut in and going to be homeschooling and stuff involve your family and your children. Take a dog that has nowhere to go. The need is extensive in all of Arkansas," said Donna Sullivan from Pawzatively Canine Founder.

Cher gets along with dogs of any size and even cats. Plus, children of all ages.

She's up to date on all her shots and has been spayed. Her sister Beyoncé will soon be ready for adoption as well.

With her easy-going nature and a medium level of energy, Cher would be happy living on a farm, going camping or just snuggling on the couch with her family.

“Just want to (someone) be able to give her lots of lovings. Someone who enjoys loving on her and she’ll be there following you around and wants to be a part of their life," Chanel Schaffer, Cher's foster mom said.

Cher needs someone who’s willing to continue her training.