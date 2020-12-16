Adopt-A-Pet: Champ, Faith and Hope at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter

Husky-Rottweiler mix Champ and sisters Faith and Hope are waiting for their forever families at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Hundreds of cats and dogs are waiting for families at local animal shelters and rescues.

That includes a pair of shy cats and a high-spirited pup who loves this time of year at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

9-month-old cats Faith and Hope are a bonded pair of sisters who have been waiting months for their forever home.

“They’ve been through a lot together, they do better together, they’re more social together. They always have each other to lean on in a new home so it could be a lot beneficial to them," said Tori Fritz, Assistant Manager at Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

The shelter would like for the sisters to be adopted together.

"Their adoption fee is waived together. It’s already been paid by a community member. They are a free adoption if they go together," Fritz said.

The beautiful girls are on the bashful side, Faith especially looks to her sister for guidance. Once they start to play, that's when their personalities shine through.

They will need a family who will give them the time and space to adjust to living in a home.

“I usually tell people to start off in a smaller room if you adopt a shy cat, that could be a bathroom or a larger closet," Fritz said. "Let them adjust to that smaller environment first before letting them out into a big scary house.”

Then there's sweet, rambunctious one and a half-year-old husky-rottweiler mix Champ.

“He’s very playful. He’s still got that puppy energy. He loves toys, he loves walks, and he has really loved the snow recently," Fritz said.

Champ came to the shelter as a stray.

“He’s a beautiful dog. He’s good with kids and other dogs. He has not been tested with cats yet so we can’t say for sure if he is good with cats," Fritz said.

Champ likes to run around the play yard but also settles down nicely. He's looking for a family with an active lifestyle who can spend a lot of time with him.

“When you’re adopting, not only are you saving a life but making room for the next life that’s going in that kennel as well," Fritz said. "So, really you’re saving two lives.”

Having a pet is a big responsibility and Champ, Hope and Faith are more than ready to commit to a family.