Adopt-A-Pet: Celestine at Mew Cat Rescue in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — If you're interested in adopting a lap cat, Mew Cat Rescue in Bentonville has the perfect feline for you.

Sun-bathing beauty Celestine has been with the rescue for a few weeks and is ready for her forever family.

“She was actually surrendered by a family. They decided it wasn’t the best fit. They had dogs and she wasn’t so comfortable, and they wanted to make sure she had the right space for her," said Jessica Stratford, a Mew Cat Rescue Volunteer.

Celestine is about 5 and a half years old and would prefer a low-activity home with no dogs or small children.

“She has a ping pong that she’ll bat around, mostly she’s interested in either sunning herself or getting as many pets as possible," Stratford said. “The minute you're sitting down she’s ready there to be in your lap.”

Celestine's foster mom says she's one of the few cats that love to roll over and have their belly scratched. Her favorite pastime is snuggling with her human.

“She’s just a really lovely cat," Stratford said. "We’ve been doing this for an incredibly long time and occasionally you get one of those cats where we discussed, can we get rid of our toddler and keep her, but it didn’t quite work out. She’ll make a family really happy.”

Celestine is entering her retirement years and she's looking for the perfect home to relax in.

Her adoption fee is just $60. She is fully up to date on all of her shots, spayed and microchipped.