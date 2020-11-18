Adopt-A-Pet: Butch and Ginger at Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue

Butch and Ginger are siblings who were abandoned and are now looking for their forever homes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Happy go lucky Butch is a 5-year-old vizsla-mix who was abandoned by his previous owner.

“They were left with a family member and the previous owners never came back for them so, they ended up in our care and we’re looking for any type of home for them," said Cameron Savard, a volunteer at Arkansas Weimaraner Rescue.

Butch would do well in a home with kids, cats, other dogs, a house or an apartment. You name it, Butch will fit right in.

“He’s really good. He’s really chill. He just wants to hang out on a couch or something like that," Savard said. “He does need to lose some weight. So, he needs someone that’s going to put him on a diet and stick to it.”

Butch has a sister named Ginger. While the rescue would love for them to be adopted together, it’s not required. They’ll be fine all on their own.

“That would be great if they could find a home that could take both of them, but they would be totally fine being separated," Savard said. “They would really like the company of another dog because they’re used to that, but they would be fine with whatever type of home.”

Like her brother, Ginger is a big love bug. She walks well on a leash, is very mellow and fully vetted.

“They’re both pretty goofy whenever it’s time to play. They’ll jump and sort of wrestle around with you and swing their butt into you but that’s about it," Savard said. “They don’t do much physical activity, but they like to have fun.”

Butch and Ginger were already abandoned once, the rescue wants to find a family who will love them forever.