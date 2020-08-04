Adopt-A-Pet: Bug & Alex

Kitties and Kanines Shelter in Fort Smith is in dire need of foster homes.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — During this period of self-isolation, more people are stepping up to foster or adopt companion animals.

Pit-bull-mix Bug was saved from a bad situation. She’s between 4-6 years old and the longest resident at the Kitties and Kanines Shelter in Fort Smith.

“She’s super sweet very playful, she gets along with almost every person she meets," Ashlyn Brown, a pharmacy tech said.

Bug is selective about other dogs, she doesn’t get along with cats and will be more suited to a home without small children.

She would do well with a family that has an active lifestyle, but her favorite thing to do is curl up on the couch and sleep.

There are more than 150 animals at Kitties and Kanines. While the shelter is still able to do adoptions and transports there’s a dire need for foster homes.

“We have so many that could recover better in a home setting and open up more kennels for animals out there that need the help or assistance," Hannah Gray, adoption specialist said.

Alex is an older gentleman at 8 years old.

“He has a small health issue, it’s not a big of a deal, he just sneezes a lot," Brown said.

He's very affectionate and needs a person who will shower him with love.

“He will get along with smaller dogs, but he’s kind of afraid of the bigger ones. He’s really not that selective. He just doesn’t get along with other cats," Brown said about Alex.

Bug and Alex would make great sidekicks while you’re in quarantine and beyond.

The shelter is in need of kitty litter and food donations at this time.