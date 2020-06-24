Adopt-A-Pet: Betty

One and a half-year-old Heeler mix Betty is looking for her forever home, preferably with kids.

MULBERRY, Ark. — A sweet dog named Betty in the River Valley is looking for her forever family.

One and a half-year-old Heeler mix Betty was found alone in the woods in Crawford County. She was eventually placed with foster base rescue Pawzatively Canine.

In just two weeks she's wiggled her way into the house and hearts of her foster mom's family.

"I have cats in there she gets along with them. I live on a farm and there’s cows, goats and she gets along great with them,” said Betty's foster mom Chanel Shaffer.

Pawzatively Canine has about 20 puppies right now like Hansel and Gretel that need to be vaccinated and, in some cases, get heartworm treatment.

"All dumped, unwanted, homeless. They come to me in pretty sad condition, loaded with worms, fleas, ticks,” said Donna Sullivan, Founder of Pawzatively Canine.

The group of five fosters have been able to adopt out 125 dogs so far, but are still in need of help. The rescue is in need of donations to help pay for the animal's medical expenses.

"Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus we’ve had to cancel most of our fundraisers, and we were able to have a successful yard sale that helped us catch up, but now we’ll be flooded with more puppies," Sullivan said.

The puppies are not available for adoption just yet, but donations could help dogs like Betty find a home.

"She doesn’t make a peep either. She doesn’t bark at anything," Shaffer said. “When she’s outside she’s a very active dog. When she comes inside, she just quiets right down."

Shaffer says Betty's number one requirement for a forever family is kids she can cuddle with and get belly rubs from.