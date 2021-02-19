Adopt-A-Pet: Abby and Rocky at Needy Animal Shelter in Clarksville

Abby and Rocky have been waiting at the shelter for their forever families for over 100 days.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — If you’re thinking about animal adoption but haven’t found the right fit, there’s a cat and dog that have been at the Needy Animal Shelter in Clarksville for more than 100 days.

Abby and Rocky are looking for their perfect match.

Sweet little Abby came to the shelter with three kittens in tow. Her babies have all been adopted but Abby is still waiting.

“She really enjoys cardboard boxes. She’ll do anything to lay in a pile of warm laundry fresh out of the dryer," said Brooklyn Cremer of Needy Paws Animal Shelter. "She has a morning routine of making biscuits on her favorite blanket while bird watching.”

The domestic shorthair is young at just under two-years-old. Her foster mom says she has the softest belly and loves getting her belly rubbed.

“She really needs someone who is chill and likes to cuddle," Cremer said. "That can give her lots of attention and all the belly rubs that she wants. She also does well with other cats. She might need a friend or two.”

Another long-term resident of the shelter is Rottweiler/Shepard-mix Rocky. This handsome boy is 6-years-old but he’s still got plenty of energy.

“His ideal home will be somewhere out in the country somewhere on the mountain. Somewhere where he could run,” said Amber Massey of Needy Paws Animal Shelter:

Rocky had a play date with a puppy recently and both dogs had a blast in the snow. He is heartworm positive but has already undergone treatment and will need to be on heartworm prevention for the rest of his life.

"He’s just a loving dog," Massey said. "He’s 79 pounds so he’s really big but he’s just like a big teddy bear, just a big sweetheart, and he just been depressed lately. Laying on his bed with his head down and he’s ready to move on. Move on out of the shelter.”

Let’s help Abby and Rocky break out of the shelter and into a forever home.