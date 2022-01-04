ADH urging Arkansans to take precautions during tick and mosquito season

Arkansas has some of the highest rates in the nation for tick-borne diseases.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) urges Arkansans to take precautions during tick and mosquito season during the upcoming summer months.

ADH says Arkansas has some of the highest rates in the nation for tick-borne diseases. Some of those diseases include:

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF)

Ehrlichiosis

Tularemia

Anaplasmosis

Lyme disease

Heartland virus

Bourbon virus

West Nile Virus

Zika

Dengue

Malaria

Yellow Fever

Mosquitos can also carry other less common diseases. Zika, Dengue, Malaria, and Yellow Fever are more common outside of the U.S. ADH says some of these diseases can be fatal while some of them can be difficult to diagnose and treat.

If you or your child gets a tick bite, the ADH says you should be on the lookout for symptoms such as fever, chills, rash, fatigue, and aches and pains within the weeks following the bite. If you experience these symptoms ADH recommends seeing a doctor right away and making sure to discuss where you acquired the tick bite and discuss the symptoms.

ADH is asking Arkansans traveling in or outside the country to educate themselves on the specific concerns ticks or mosquitoes may pose on their trip. Whether on a trip or in their backyard, ADH urges Arkansans to protect themselves from these diseases by preventing tick and mosquito bites.

ADH has provided the following list of precautions to prevent tick and mosquito bites:

Use an EPA-approved insect repellant as directed.

Use permethrin on your clothing as directed.

To reduce mosquitoes around your home, get rid of any standing water on your property. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a bottle cap full of water.

Wear long sleeves and pants. Light-colored clothing makes it easier to spot ticks. Tuck your pants into socks or boots.

Check for ticks on yourself, your children, and your pets regularly. Remove ticks quickly if one is found.

To avoid ticks, walk in the middle of a hiking trail or path; avoid tall grass and leaf litter.

Tick Removal:

Remove ticks by positioning tweezers as close to your skin as possible and lifting up on the tick firmly.

Do not twist or jerk the tick or use home remedies such as petroleum jelly, heat, or waiting for the tick to fall off.

ADH says these methods can increase the chance of ticks transmitting disease. A mosquito or tick bite does not automatically indicate that it carries a disease nor that you will get a disease. Many people get bitten by ticks or mosquitoes and remain healthy.



The ADH wants Arkansans to be aware so that if you are bitten and show signs of illness, you can receive the appropriate treatment early on to prevent more severe outcomes.