ADH investigating E. Coli outbreak at University of Arkansas

Students were notified of an E. coli outbreak on campus through an email Wednesday night. They're working to stop the spread and care for those impacted.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Students at the University of Arkansas are being asked to take preventative measures amidst a Shiga Toxin-Producing E. Coli outbreak on campus.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the University of Arkansas emailed students notifying them of an E. Coli outbreak on campus. According to the email, this started more than a week ago. The email goes on to say illnesses had been reported among students who attend the University of Arkansas and that they're aware of a few hospitalizations related to the outbreak.

The U of A is working closely with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to investigate the source, provide guidance and help prevent additional infections. Their focus is to stop the spread and to provide guidance for students.

The email explained that E. coli is a bacteria that normally lives in the intestines. People infected with the Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli can experience severe stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea that can often be bloody. The email says most recover without treatment after five to seven days. Officials say kidney failure is possible and would require hospitalization. These symptoms can start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, according to officials.

The email provided the following guidelines for the public:

Seek medical attention right away if you have any severe E. coli symptoms, including:

Diarrhea and fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as decreased urination, dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing up

Practice proper hygiene, especially good handwashing.

Practice other general E. coli prevention practices including cooking meats thoroughly; washing fruits and vegetables well under water; avoiding cross contamination; avoiding raw milk, unpasteurized dairy products, and unpasteurized juices; and following the four steps to food safety when preparing food: clean, separate, cook, chill.

