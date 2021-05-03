x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Siloam Springs Police asking for help in search for missing man

Adam Gragg, 41 was last seen walking away from a hotel in Siloam Springs Friday (Feb. 26) and has not been seen since.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing man. 

Adam Gragg, 41 was last seen walking away from a hotel in Siloam Springs Friday (Feb. 26) and has not been seen since.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans cut off at the ankle, a camouflage hoodie, and dark-colored work boots.

Police say Gragg is known to frequent the Gentry, Gravette, and the Y-City area. 

He likes to walk creek banks when he is upset, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118, or you can contact them via email at tips@siloamsprings.com.

Related Articles

 