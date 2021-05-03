Siloam Springs Police asking for help in search for missing man

Adam Gragg, 41 was last seen walking away from a hotel in Siloam Springs Friday (Feb. 26) and has not been seen since.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Siloam Springs Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing man.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans cut off at the ankle, a camouflage hoodie, and dark-colored work boots.

Police say Gragg is known to frequent the Gentry, Gravette, and the Y-City area.

He likes to walk creek banks when he is upset, police say.