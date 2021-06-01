ACHE research designed to reduce food insecurity, promote healthy habits

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Editor’s note: This story is the third in a series on the details and potential impact of the $32.3 million donation to the Fort Smith-based Arkansas Colleges of Health Education to create and expand numerous health research and wellness programs. Link here to the first story, and link here to the second.
Research conducted at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) facility at the former Golden Living headquarters in Fort Smith could “be the cornerstone” in improving the health of the community by changing lifestyles.
A $32.3 million anonymous donation to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, announced June 22, will support a holistic approach to health and wellness and include partnerships with public schools, art centers, a community garden, and a Northwest Arkansas-based culinary study center. The donation creates an endowment that will pay for staff, program costs and construction for the ACHE facility at 1000 Fianna Way.