ACHE research designed to reduce food insecurity, promote healthy habits

A $32.3 million anonymous donation to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education will support a holistic approach to health and wellness.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Editor’s note: This story is the third in a series on the details and potential impact of the $32.3 million donation to the Fort Smith-based Arkansas Colleges of Health Education to create and expand numerous health research and wellness programs. Link here to the first story, and link here to the second.

Research conducted at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) facility at the former Golden Living headquarters in Fort Smith could “be the cornerstone” in improving the health of the community by changing lifestyles.