x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

ACHE names new chief operating officer

Les Smith will oversee operations of the existing buildings on the ACHE campus.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Les Smith is the new chief operating officer at Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). ACHE officials announced Smith’s promotion Wednesday (Jan. 27).

He will oversee operations of the existing buildings on the ACHE campus, including the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM), the College of Health Sciences, and the Village at Heritage.

In addition, he will manage the renovations at the newly acquired ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center, which will be housed in the former Golden Living headquarters in Fort Smith.

Click here to continue reading from our content partners Talk Business & Politics.

RELATED: 73-year-old man dies in fire at Alma apartment complex

RELATED: Virtual event gives Arkansas educators information about Covid-19 vaccine