ACHE names new chief operating officer

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Les Smith is the new chief operating officer at Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE). ACHE officials announced Smith’s promotion Wednesday (Jan. 27).

He will oversee operations of the existing buildings on the ACHE campus, including the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM), the College of Health Sciences, and the Village at Heritage.

In addition, he will manage the renovations at the newly acquired ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center, which will be housed in the former Golden Living headquarters in Fort Smith.