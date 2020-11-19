Accident with injuries involving school bus in Scranton

The bus was rear-ended by other vehicles just south of the Prairie View community.

SCRANTON, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has reported an accident on State Hwy. 109 involving a Scranton school bus.

According to LCSO, there are injuries from the vehicles that rear-ended the bus, but all students who were riding the bus are safe and were taken to school by another bus.

LCSO is asking everyone to keep those involved in the accident in their thoughts and prayers.