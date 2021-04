A male pedestrian was transported to a local medical facility in critical condition after an accident happened around 10:15 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lanes south of Township St. and College Ave. were temporarily closed as officers investigated an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Tuesday (April 6) night.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, a male pedestrian was transported to a local medical facility in critical condition after an accident that occurred at approximately 10:16 p.m.