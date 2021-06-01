Access to culinary arts degrees, aeroponic gardening part of expanded ACHE programs

A $32.3 million donation creates an endowment that will pay for staff, program costs, and construction for the ACHE facility at 1000 Fianna Way.

A partnership between Arkansas College of Health Education (ACHE) and Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food will bring nutrition education and the opportunity for a degree in the culinary arts to many in and around Fort Smith.

A $32.3 million anonymous donation to the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, announced June 22, will support a holistic approach to health and wellness and include partnerships with public schools, art centers, a community garden, and Brightwater, an academic department of NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC).

The donation creates an endowment that will pay for staff, program costs, and construction for the ACHE facility at 1000 Fianna Way. ACHE acquired the former Golden Living headquarters in 2020 for the purpose of housing a medical research facility and a health and wellness education center. Work on the five-story facility – now known as the ACHE Research Institute Health and Wellness Center – is underway and should be complete within two years, said Kyle Parker, president, and CEO at ACHE.