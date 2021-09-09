Academy Sports, NWA Naturals surprise local teams with $3K shopping spree

Naturals staff and Strike the Sasquatch greeted the athletes and helped them shop for gear and equipment.

ROGERS, Ark. — Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to send kids from local youth teams on a big-spending adventure.

On Thursday (Sept. 9), two local youth teams were able to go on $3,000 shopping sprees at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Rogers.

The teams are part of Arkansas Athletes Outreach, a non-profit that develops an environment that promotes hard work, responsibility, teamwork, excellence and gratitude.

Naturals staff and Strike the Sasquatch greeted the athletes and helped them shop for gear and equipment.