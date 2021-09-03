Activists string 'God Bless Abortions' banner across Christ of the Ozarks statue in Eureka Springs

The group behind the banner says it's a direct response to the legislation in Arkansas making it harder for women to obtain abortions.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansans in Eureka Springs awoke Friday (July 9) morning to find a pro-abortion banner reading "God Bless Abortions" strung across the iconic 67 foot tall Christ of the Ozarks Monument.

Members of the art activist group INDECLINE say they disguised themselves as a construction crew and transported the banner through a nearby wooded area, hanging the banner up just before sunrise.

Activist group strings 'God Bless Abortions' on Arkansas Christ monument 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

INDECLINE says the banner is a direct response to the legislation in Arkansas making it harder for women to obtain abortions.

In March, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill that prohibits abortion in all cases except to save the mother's life in a medical emergency. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood have asked a federal judge to strike down the new law, which takes effect July 28. Hutchinson also approved a measure requiring victims of rape and incest to have first reported the crime to law enforcement before they could undergo an abortion past the state’s 20-week limit.

5NEWS has reached out to the Eureka Springs Police Department to see what charges the group could face if caught (we will update this article once we get a response).

The Christ of the Ozarks monument was completed in 1966 and is one of the most visited attractions in the Ozarks.