Homicide victim found on I-49 in Fayetteville identified

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A woman was found dead on the Exit 67A off-ramp on I-49 in Fayetteville yesterday (Dec. 26).

Arkansas State Police Special Agents have identified the victim as Shaletian Robin Zetta Larry, 27 from Conyers, Georgia.

At around 3:53 p.m., Arkansas State Police received information of a black 4-door 2006 BMW with a Georgia license plate being driven recklessly in the southbound lane of the interstate.

The car was seen exiting the highway at Exit 67A and a witness saw a woman's body fall from the car. The driver then sped away.

The victim was dead when troopers arrived at the scene and the ramp was closed to traffic. Special agents processed the crime scene until around 8 p.m.

The manner and cause of the woman’s death are unknown and will be determined by the state medical examiner.

Arkansas State Police were able to seize a vehicle as evidence from a Fayetteville apartment complex. The vehicle is believed to be the one seen by the witness on the interstate.

State police special agents are currently questioning one person.