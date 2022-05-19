2nd Annual A Taste of Elkins Area set for June 4

The 2nd Annual A Taste of Elkins Area is scheduled for June 4 and will raise funds for the programs of the Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center.

ELKINS, Ark. — The 2nd Annual A Taste of Elkins Area event announced its dates and benefits the Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center.

The A Taste of Elkins Area event will be on June 4 at the Elkins Community Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The fundraiser helps benefit the programs of the Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center, including nutrition, socialization and transportation programs.

A Taste of Elkins Area event is an opportunity to eat local food and listen to local music. Eight food establishments will be represented including:

Nellie B’s

Harps Foods

Boba’s Asian Café

The BBQ Place

Tequila Grill

Creations by Cindy

The Swalty Kernel

Elkins Senior Activity and Wellness Center

According to Center Director Claudine Stark, the Elkins Senior Activity center serves around 1600 meals per month to local seniors with over half of the meals being delivered daily to Meals on Wheels recipients.

“Food and gas costs continue to rise and it’s a struggle to keep up. Meals, and all services, are free for anyone who is 60 years of age or older, with a suggested donation. Some people can afford to donate, and others can’t, but no one is ever turned away," Stark said. "That’s why we have fundraisers. We get very limited funding, around 50 percent, so the rest is up to us. Since feeding senior citizens is our number one priority, it seemed natural to have a fundraiser with our local food community.”

