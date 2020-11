A Silver Alert was activated this afternoon (Nov. 20) for a missing 75-year-old man.

Gary Foster has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in Adair county near the Sequoya county line wearing a blue jacket, khakis, and loafers.

According to authorities, Foster has a physical disability.