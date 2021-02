The alleged rape occurred at Bud Walton Hall and was reported between 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 3) and 1:00 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 4).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD) is investigating a second rape reported on campus.

The latest incident allegedly occurred at Bud Walton Hall and was reported between 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 3) and 1:00 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 4).

No further details have been released at this time.

On Sunday (Jan. 31), UAPD was alerted about a possible rape that happened at the Hotz Hall dorm.