A recap on Arkansas MLK Day events

The NWA MLK Council celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the first time in-person in years.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From Saturday to Monday, the community has been celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day and they wrapped up the holiday with a vigil and a message from Dr. Cornel West.

Monday morning, all people from diverse backgrounds, ages, and genders came together for many events to honor the life of Dr. King. But it all started with the most important meal of the day...

“We call it the unity breakfast. Bringing the youth together is the purpose— we need to all come together as one… As you can see we have a very mixed crowd, and that’s what it’s about because we believe in Dr. King. He brought people together regardless of what color they are and so this is what the breakfast is all about,” said Dr. John L Colbert, advisor for NWA "Dream Keepers."

After breakfast, kids in the community learned what it means to be in unity as a team from the University of Arkansas followed by a march and a vigil.

Philosopher and activist, Dr. Cornel West was the speaker for the vigil and attendees say his words left a strong impact.

“I learned a lot about being more open to change, and I know a lot of times people are resistant to change. It’s 2023—we’re an ever-growing society and it’s okay to have changed," said Haley Tucker.

"We talk about how it’s not good or bad, it’s just different. Different is unique and special and enriching,” said one attendee.

Community members say the holiday is a time to reflect on and remember his legacy.

“Every single year I look forward to it because we need to remember that Dr. King fought a good fight and we still have to continue to fight,” said Madison Henry.

Remembering the holiday brings some to tears:

“When I stand here and think about my ancestors, and what they had to go through... it’s important that we let the world know that we have survived. We are people who have been taken away from our family, but look where we are now,” shared Dr. Colbert.

The theme for this year’s MLK celebration was continuing the tradition of integrity, honesty, and decency… not only on the holiday but every day going forward.

Organizers say if you'd like for your kid to be a part of the youth program "Dream Keepers" you can head to their website and fill out an application. Dream keepers are for grades 5th-12th.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device