Active COVID-19 cases decline in recent days, but deaths continue to rise

A rare bit of good news on the COVID-19 front is that confirmed and probable active cases declined during the Christmas break and following weekend (Dec. 24-Dec. 27). However, new cases rose by almost 7,000 and additional deaths topped 100 during that time.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADG), there were 6,936 new known confirmed and probable COVID cases since Dec. 23 and Sunday (Dec. 27), with the total rising to 214,877. Active cases in that period fell from 22,516 to 21,451. Total confirmed and probable deaths in that period rose by 106 to 3,482.