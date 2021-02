A power outage has caused 745 people to be without power Saturday (Feb. 13) afternoon in Benton County.

Carroll Electric Cooperative customers have been left without power this afternoon (Feb. 13) in Benton County.

A total of 745 people have been without power as of 9:21 p.m.

Customers are saying this is going on since 6:30 p.m. and say it is "getting very cold very fast."

The cause of the power outage and when it will be stored is unknown at this time.