Inaugural Fort Smith film festival planned for August 2021

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A new film festival in Fort Smith will not only highlight talented filmmakers in the Arkansas River valley but, hopefully, from across the world. The River Valley Film Society announced Fort Smith’s first film festival Thursday (Jan. 14).

“Through Their Eyes” is the theme for the inaugural Fort Smith International Film Festival, which will explore the many masks people in society wear and the eyes through which they see.

“The Festival celebrates the artistic expression and diverse experiences of Native Americans and People of Color through film, panel discussions, music, and more,” a press release said.