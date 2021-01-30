Murder fugitive arrested in Fayetteville

A murder fugitive was arrested in Fayetteville this morning (Jan. 30) according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A murder fugitive was arrested in Fayetteville this morning (Jan. 30) according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayetteville detectives were contacted yesterday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department about a murder suspect believed to be hiding in the Fayetteville area. Gabriel Castillo,19, is suspected of 1st Degree Murder.

This morning, at around 9 a.m., officers conducted a search warrant at 501 Spruce Street.

Officers surrounded the residence and called the Castillo via loudspeaker. Five minutes later Castillo surrendered without incident.