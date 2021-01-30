Murder fugitive arrested in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A murder fugitive was arrested in Fayetteville this morning (Jan. 30) according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
Fayetteville detectives were contacted yesterday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department about a murder suspect believed to be hiding in the Fayetteville area. Gabriel Castillo,19, is suspected of 1st Degree Murder.
This morning, at around 9 a.m., officers conducted a search warrant at 501 Spruce Street.
Officers surrounded the residence and called the Castillo via loudspeaker. Five minutes later Castillo surrendered without incident.
Gabriel Castillo awaits extradition to California on 1st Degree Murder charges.