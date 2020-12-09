Evacuees fleeing to Corvallis find kindness and overwhelming support at Super 8

Robert Hudson’s backseat had a pillow that he bought as he drove away from his home.



“I grabbed a bag and all I did was stuff a handful of socks and a couple of shirts in it and that was it,” said Robert Hudson. “And everything I’ve ever owned. All my memories. Stuff from my family. It’s just all gone.”



Hudson said his home that he rents in Lyons burned in the Santiam fire.



He is one of dozens of people who found shelter through the Red Cross at the Super 8 Motel in Corvallis. A Red Cross spokesperson says they are helping to shelter thousands across the state who have evacuated.



“Almost everybody I’ve met is in my situation right now,” said Grace Kelly, another evacuee at the motel. “And it’s very heartbreaking. We’re all kind of helping each other.”



She arrived to her temporary home two days ago after traveling from Lincoln City where the Echo Mountain Fire threatened her home.



As she looked around the hallways, she said she recognized the glazed expressions of her fellow evacuees.



“I do because you’re spending time wondering what’s next?” She said. “Like what is my next move?”



The motel’s maintenance worker, Kesha Mills, says at least 40 families are seeking shelter there.



Mills, used to changing lightbulbs and fixing sinks, took on a new role after her boss turned down her first idea.



“I said something about wanting to go and volunteer in firefighting and she told me absolutely not and so I said 'Ok, well can I get a donation drop spot going at the hotel for everybody.' She said that is something you can do,” said Mills.



The 28-year-old made a Facebook post asking for donations, and the community flooded the motel with everything from dog food to board games.



Now the second floor of the motel has so many items, they are telling others to donate elsewhere.



Mills said she helped because she knows what it feels like to have nothing.



“Well I’m a recovering addict,” she said. “I have almost 3 years clean. And so I was homeless and I did have nothing at one point in my life. And I’ve actually moved to Corvallis to get better and this town gave me a second chance at a really good life.”



Although most of the people at her motel will leave Corvallis when they can, she hopes she’ll help make them better too.



“She’s just been amazing,” said Kelly.