A man was killed in a single-car crash in Logan County Tuesday night

36-year-old Jerry J. Avey of Cashion, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — A man died Tuesday (Mar.10) in a fatal single-car crash in Logan County at approximately 9:44 p.m.

36-year-old Jerry J. Avey of Cashion, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries by Medical Examiner Amanda Smith.

The fatal collision happened about 10 miles southwest of Guthrie, OK.

According to the police report, Avey was driving a 2007 Nissan Murando southbound on Macarthur, lost control, departed the roadway to the left and struck a tree.

The cause of the collision is believed to be speed. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and airbags were deployed.

The weather was clear and the dirt road Avey was driving on was in dry condition.